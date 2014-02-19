WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. producer prices rose for
a second straight month in January, pushed up by an increase in
the cost of goods, but there was little sign of a broad pick-up
in inflation pressures at the factory gate.
The Labor Department said on Wednesday its seasonally
adjusted producer price index for final demand increased 0.2
percent last month, the largest increase since October.
Prices received by the nation's farms, factories and
refineries had edged up 0.1 percent in December.
The renamed index has been broadened to include services and
construction. It was previously known as PPI for finished goods.
PPI now covers about 72 percent of services, which along
with other factors will see it likely tracking closely the
Consumer Price Index with the passage of time, according to
economists.
It expands coverage by including prices for personal
consumption, business investment, government spending and
exports.
While the revamped series only made its debut on Wednesday,
the department's statistics agency, the Bureau of Labor
Statistics, has been publishing the new series on an
experimental basis since December 2009.
Final demand for goods rose 0.4 percent in January after
rising by the same margin in December. Final demand for services
increased 0.1 percent after slipping 0.1 percent in December.
In the 12 months through January, producer prices increased
1.2 percent, the largest increase since October, after advancing
1.1 percent in December.
Producer prices excluding volatile food and energy costs
rose 0.2 percent after being flat the prior month.
But an even broader gauge of core producer prices - final
demand less foods, energy, and trade services - nudged up 0.1
percent after rising 0.3 percent in December.
Accounting for about two-thirds of final demand, economists
believe that, over time, this could become the preferred core
rate measure for producer prices.
In the 12 months through January, the so-called core PPI for
final demand rose 1.3 percent after increasing 1.2 percent in
December.
Inflation continues to run very low because of labor market
slack, which could see the Federal Reserve keeping its benchmark
interest rate near zero for a while even as it dials back its
monetary stimulus.