WASHINGTON Dec 19 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week to
the highest level in nearly nine months, casting a shadow on the
labor market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 379,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. That was the highest level since March and
marked the second straight week that claims have risen.
Claims for the prior week were revised to show 1,000 more
applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-time
applications to fall to 334,000 last week.
The four-week moving average for new claims, which irons out
week-to-week volatility, increased 13,250 to 343,500.
Claims data continue to be plagued by seasonal volatility.
Other labor market indicators have pointed to a strengthening in
job growth.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it viewed the risks to
the outlook for the economy and the labor market as "having
become more nearly balanced."
The U.S. central bank announced it would reduce its monthly
$85 billion bond buying program by $10 billion starting in
January.
Last week's claims data covered the period for the December
nonfarm payrolls survey. Claims increased 53,000 between the
November and December survey periods, but seasonal volatility
reduces their usefulness in trying to predict payroll growth.
Payrolls increased solidly in October and November. The
unemployment rate dropped to a five-year low of 7.0 percent in
November.
A Labor Department analyst said no states had been
estimated, but noted that claims were still in a period of
volatility related to the holidays.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid rose 94,000 to 2.88 million in the week ended Dec.
7.