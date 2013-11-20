WASHINGTON Nov 20 A gauge of U.S. consumer
spending rose more than expected in October as households bought
a range of goods, suggesting upside momentum in the economy
early in the fourth quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday retail sales
excluding automobiles, gasoline and building materials
increased 0.5 percent last month after advancing 0.3 percent in
September.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected so-called core
sales, which correspond most closely with the consumer spending
component of gross domestic product, to rise 0.3 percent.
The better-than-expected increase in core retail sales
suggested consumer spending would likely accelerate from a
two-year low touched in the third quarter and probably limit
downside risks to economic growth during the fourth quarter.
Core sales last month were bolstered by sturdy gains in
receipts at clothing, furniture, electronics and sporting goods
shops, among others.
Sales at electronics and appliance stores rose by the most
since April, suggesting a residual boost from the introduction
of Apple's new iPhone the previous month.
The report suggested little impact from a 16-day partial
shutdown of the federal government in October, which economists
had expected would dampen sales.
Sales at auto and parts dealers rebounded 1.3 percent after
falling 1.2 percent in September.
That helped to offset a drop in sales at gasoline stations
and a fall in receipts at building materials and garden
equipment shops, lifting overall retail sales 0.4 percent in
October. Retail sales were flat in September and economists had
expected them to edge up 0.1 percent last month.