WASHINGTON May 23 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected
last week, pointing to resilience in the labor market despite
belt-tightening by Washington.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 340,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday, pushing back below the 350,000 mark that
economists normally associate with a firming job market.
Claims for the prior week were revised to show 3,000 more
applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-time
applications to fall to 345,000 last week.
The drop last week unwound most of the prior week's jump,
suggesting employers were not laying off workers in response to
tighter fiscal policy, especially the $85 billion in
across-the-board government spending cuts that have dampened
factory activity.
A Labor Department analyst said no states had been estimated
and there was nothing unusual in the state-level data.
The four-week moving average for new claims, which irons out
week-to-week volatility, slipped 500 to 339,500.
Last week's claims data covered the survey period for May
nonfarm payrolls. Claims dropped 15,000 between the April and
May survey periods, suggesting steady gains in employment this
month. Employers added 165,000 jobs to their payrolls in April.
The labor market is being closely watched by the Federal
Reserve as debate over the future of its expansive monetary
stimulus heats up.
On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told lawmakers that
a decision to scale back the $85 billion in bonds the U.S.
central bank Fed is buying each month could come at one of its
"next few meetings" if the economy appeared set to maintain
momentum.
Economic activity appears to have cooled somewhat early in
the second quarter on the back of tighter fiscal policy, but the
slowdown could prove to be temporary as the steady job gains
combine with rising share and home prices to support consumer
spending.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid fell 112,000 to 2.91 million in the week ended May
11. That was the first time in five years so-called continuing
claims were below the 3 million mark.