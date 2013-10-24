WASHINGTON Oct 24 The U.S. trade deficit widened
slightly in August as exports slipped, suggesting trade will
probably not be much of a boost to growth in the third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday the trade gap
nudged up 0.4 percent to $38.8 billion. July's shortfall on the
trade balance was revised to $38.6 billion from the previously
reported $39.15 billion.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the trade deficit
to edge up to $39.5 billion in August.
The report was originally scheduled for release on Oct. 8
but was delayed after the federal government was partially shut
down because of a fight over the government budget and raising
the debt ceiling. The 16-day shutdown ended last Wednesday.
When adjusted for inflation, the trade gap was little
changed at 47.3 billion from July. This measure goes into the
calculation of gross domestic product.
Trade made no contribution to GDP growth in the second
quarter and will likely offer only a modest lift to
third-quarter output.
The economy grew at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the
April-June quarter, stepping up from the first-quarter's 1.1
percent pace. Third-quarter growth estimates are currently
around 2 percent.
The three-month moving average of the trade deficit, which
irons out month-to-to month volatility, fell to $37.3 billion in
the three months to August from $39.0 billion in the prior
period.
Exports of goods and services dipped 0.1 percent to $189.2
billion in August. However, exports of automobiles and parts
hit a record high. While imports were flat overall, the amount
of goods imported from China was the highest since November
2012.
The weak import growth is consistent with sluggish domestic
demand.