WASHINGTON, April 25 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, offering
reassurance that the bottom is not falling out of the labor
market despite signs of slower growth.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 339,000 the Labor Department
said on Thursday. The prior week's number was revised to show
3,000 more applications than previously reported.
Analysts had expected 351,000 new claims last week.
A Labor Department analyst said there was nothing unusual in
the data and no states had estimated their claims.
The report runs counter to several weeks of signals that
economic activity has softened over the last two months, a
phenomena economists have dubbed the spring swoon because it
also happened in the previous two years.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a less volatile
measure of labor market trends, fell 4,500 to 357,500.
That could help to further ease concerns of a deterioration
in labor market conditions after nonfarm payrolls posted their
smallest increase in nine months in March. However, claims
around this time of the year are difficult to adjust for
seasonal swings, so analysts will be cautious about
extrapolating too much from today's data.
Economists expect the government next week will report that
employers hired 145,000 people in April. Employers added 88,000
workers to their payrolls last month after a solid 268,000
increase in February.
Economic data for January and February suggested that growth
accelerated in the first quarter after activity almost stalled
in the final three months of 2012.
But in a replay of the prior two years, the economy appeared
to have hit a speed bump at the end of the quarter, with data
ranging from employment to retail sales and manufacturing
weakening significantly in March.
The slowdown has been largely blamed on belt-tightening in
Washington as the government tries to slash its bloated budget
deficit.
It was unclear whether there was any impact in the claims
data from a brief shutdown of offices in Boston area last week
as police hunted for a man suspected of helping plant bombs at
the Boston Marathon. State authorities asked hundreds of
thousands of Boston-area workers to stay in their homes on April
19.