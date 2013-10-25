WASHINGTON Oct 25 New orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods outside of transportation equipment fell in
September in a possible sign companies were holding back on
investments due to uncertainty over government spending.
A surge in volatile aircraft orders was the main factor
pushing overall orders of durable goods to rise a
more-than-expected 3.7 percent during the month, data from the
Commerce Department showed on Friday.
Durable goods include everything from toasters to tanks, and
outside transportation equipment, new orders fell 0.1 percent
during the month.
The data also showed orders of non-military capital goods
other than aircraft, an indicator of business spending plans,
fell 1.1 percent during the month.
The data suggests businesses may have scaled back investment
plans as a political impasse in Washington threatened to lead
the government to miss payments on its obligations, although
firms also could be trimming these plans over more general
doubts regarding the economy's strength.
The impasse was eventually resolved in October, though not
before a partial government shutdown left hundreds of thousands
of people out of work for weeks and also delayed the release of
a slew of economic data.
Friday's report represents part of the catch-up effort in
publishing a backlog of economic data, and the data included
revised readings for durable goods orders in August.
The data also boded poorly for economic growth in the third
quarter. Shipments of non-military capital goods other than
aircraft fell 0.2 percent during the month. Shipments fell in
two of the three months of the third quarter.
The reading for these so-called "core" shipments feeds
directly into the government's estimates for total economic
growth.