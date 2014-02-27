WASHINGTON Feb 27 Orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods excluding transportation unexpectedly rose
last month as did a gauge of business spending plans, but that
will probably not change views that factory activity is slowing.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday durable goods
orders excluding transportation rose 1.1 percent, the largest
increase since May, after falling 1.9 percent in December.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected this category to
fall 0.3 percent after a previously reported 1.3 percent decline
in December.
The increase last month reflected a surge in orders for
computers and electronic products, fabricated metal products and
defense capital goods.
Outside these three components, details of the report were
weak, with declines in orders for machinery, primary metals,
electrical equipment, appliances and components, and
transportation equipment.
Data such as industrial production and regional factory
surveys have suggested that manufacturing hit a soft patch in
recent months.
Part of the slowdown reflects unusually cold weather that
has disrupted activity. Manufacturing is also cooling as
businesses work through a massive stock of unsold goods that was
accumulated in the second half of 2013.
As result, they are placing fewer orders with manufacturers,
holding back factory production.
Overall durable goods orders fell 1.0 percent last month
after plunging 5.3 percent in December.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected orders of items
from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or more to
fall 1.5 percent last month after December's previously reported
4.2 percent tumble.
A plunge in aircraft orders at Boeing and a drop in motor
vehicles orders saw orders for transportation equipment falling
5.6 percent in January. It was the second straight month of
declines in this volatile component.
Boeing reported on its website it received orders for only
38 aircraft last month, sharply down from 319 planes in
December.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 1.7
percent after dropping by a revised 1.8 percent in December.
Economists had expected orders for these so-called core
capital goods to slip 0.5 percent last month after a previously
reported 0.6 percent fall in December.