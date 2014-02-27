WASHINGTON Feb 27 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose
last week, but the underlying trend suggested no shift in labor
market conditions.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 348,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. Claims for the prior week were revised to show
2,000 fewer applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time
applications for jobless benefits slipping to 335,000 in the
week ended Feb. 22, which included the Presidents Day holiday.
While last week's increase pushed them to the upper end of
their range so far this year, it probably does not signal labor
market weakness as claims tend to be volatile around federal
holidays.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of underlying labor market conditions as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, was unchanged at 338,250.
A Labor Department analyst said no states were estimated and
there were no special factors affecting the state level data.
An unusually cold winter has clouded the labor market
picture, with job growth braking sharply in December and
recovering only marginally in January.
A third month of weak hiring is expected after snowstorms
slammed the densely populated regions of the country during the
survey week for February nonfarm payrolls.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid rose 8,000 to
2.96 million in the week ended Feb. 15.
The so-called continuing claims have been elevated in recent
weeks and some economists say the cold weather could be
preventing many recipients from going out to search for work and
companies to delay hiring.