WASHINGTON Oct 29 A gauge of U.S. consumer
spending rose in September as Americans likely snapped up
Apple's new iPhone and bought leisure goods, but falling sales
of automobiles pointed to sluggish economic growth during the
third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales
excluding automobiles, gasoline and building materials,
increased 0.5 percent last month after a 0.2 percent gain in
August.
The so-called core sales correspond most closely with the
consumer spending component of gross domestic product. Core
sales last month were boosted by a 0.7 percent advance in
receipts at electronics and appliance stores.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected core retail sales
to increase 0.4 percent in September.
The increase last month probably reflected sales of Apple's
new iPhone. Those sales likely boosted receipts at non-store
retailers, mostly Internet sites, which increased 0.4 percent in
September. Apple said it sold 33.8 million iPhones in
the September quarter.
While Americans bought smart phones, they cut back on
automobile purchases, with sales at auto dealers falling 2.2
percent, the biggest drop since October last year.
That pushed down overall retail sales, which fell 0.1
percent in September. It was the first decline since March and
followed a 0.2 percent gain in August. Economists had expected
retail sales to edge up 0.1 percent last month.
Retail sales excluding automobiles rose 0.4 percent.
Households also bought furniture, sporting goods and some
building materials and garden equipment. Receipts at service
stations were flat. Clothing sales fell 0.5 percent, the biggest
fall since April 2012.
While core retail sales implied some strength in consumer
spending, that probably will not alter views that economic
growth slowed in the third quarter.
Data on home sales, manufacturing production and hiring have
all suggested growth took a step back from the second quarter's
2.5 percent annual pace.