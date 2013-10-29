WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. business inventories
rose as expected in August, suggesting restocking could provide
a lift to third-quarter economic growth.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday inventories
increased 0.3 percent after rising 0.4 percent in July.
August's increase in inventories was in line with
economists' expectations.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Retail inventories, excluding autos - which go into the
calculation of GDP - increased 0.3 percent after advancing 0.8
percent in July.
Businesses have been wary of ramping up stock accumulation
after consumer spending slowed in the second quarter but they
now appear to be stocking up for the holiday season.
Business sales rose 0.3 percent in August after increasing
0.6 percent the prior month. At August's sales pace, it would
take 1.29 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from
July.