Fitch: US Life Insurer Leverage Unchanged; Canada Ticks Up
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: North American Life Insurers’
Financial Leverage
and Debt-Servicing Capacity (Metrics Largely Unchanged in 2016)
https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898759
CHICAGO, June 02 (Fitch) The financial leverage ratio (FLR) for
Fitch Ratings'
U.S. publicly traded life insurance universe was largely
unchanged in 2016 at
26.2%, while publically traded Canadian insurers saw a modest
increase in
financial leverage to