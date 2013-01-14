Fitch Upgrades CAMCA Assurance's and CAMCA Reassurance's IFS to 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded CAMCA Assurance's (CAA) and CAMCA Reassurance's (CAR) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings to 'A+' from 'A' and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Both companies are domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and are ultimately owned by Credit Agricole's (CA; A+/Stable) 39 regional banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows Fitch's recent