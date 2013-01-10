UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
US colleges and universities
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, June 2 Private equity group Blackstone has agreed to sell warehouse company Logicor to China Investment Corporation for 12.25 billion euros ($13.8 billion), the fund said on Friday.