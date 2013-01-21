UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).
ENCE Energía y Celulosa SA
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).
* IN EVENT OF A FULLY EXECUTED REPURCHASE PROGRAM, COMPANY WILL OWN SHARES REPRESENTING NO MORE THAN TEN PERCENT OF ISSUED SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)