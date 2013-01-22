UPDATE 1-Amid tax storm, Australia's Macquarie leaves open option of HQ move
* Tax alone not enough to justify shifting HQ -analyst (Adds statement from Macquarie on tax impact)
AXA
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Tax alone not enough to justify shifting HQ -analyst (Adds statement from Macquarie on tax impact)
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.