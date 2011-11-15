Nov 16
ALL TIMES IN EST/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues Consumer Price Index and
Real Earnings for October.
0830/1330: The USDA issues weekly world rice price.
0900/1400: The Treasury Dept. issues monthly Treasury
International Capital.
1030/1530: The Energy Information Administration issues
weekly petroleum stocks and output data.
1315/1815: World Bank President Robert Zoellick speaks
before the CATO Institute "Monetary Reform in the Wake of
Crisis" conference.
----------------------------------------------------------
