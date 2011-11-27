* Exchange wants to give individual traders better prices
* Questions over market discrimination, penny pricing
* Tough opposition to NYSE plan; SEC may decide in weeks
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Nov 27 The fight for mom and pop's
stock orders is getting testy on Wall Street.
The New York Stock Exchange wants to give retail investors
fractions of a penny in better prices when they trade
securities listed there.
The plan, unveiled last month, would effectively set
individuals apart from funds, brokers and other professionals -
who would still pay the publicly displayed prices.
It is an effort to induce retail investors back from
trading mostly off-exchange at electronic "wholesalers." And it
means the Big Board is effectively taking on the handful of
these wholesale market makers, such as Knight Capital Group Inc
(KCG.N) and hedge fund Citadel, that have been able to get a
first look at retail orders and the opportunity to use that
information to aid their own trading strategies.
If the NYSE wins regulatory approval for the plan, it could
change the way many orders circulate, and it could mean
slightly cheaper trading for Main Street investors.
But that approval isn't certain given the plan will
resurrect a fierce philosophical debate over preferential
treatment for some market participants. The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has only weeks to decide what to do.
"For the first time in a very broad stroke they could
approve the ability of exchanges to discriminate by customer,"
said Christopher Nagy, managing director of order strategy at
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O), the largest U.S. retail
brokerage.
In a way, much of the commotion is because mom and pop
aren't the savviest of stock traders.
Many casual traders don't even know that their orders
rarely end up at the Big Board or Nasdaq. Instead, TD
Ameritrade, E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) and other online
brokers send the orders - up to 12 percent of all U.S. equity
trading, according to Rosenblatt Securities -- to the wholesale
market makers, who fill the orders and pay the broker a small
fee for the privilege.
The wholesalers are willing to pay the small fee because
mom and pop orders are seen as uninformed - or "dumb", to use
the derogatory industry term. Unlike professional investors
with sophisticated short-term strategies and quantitative
market analysis, retail investors aren't usually in a position
to keep on top of news, rumors or the flow of orders and
liquidity, and may sometimes buy or sell based on a hunch.
The diversion of these orders to wholesalers is quite
legal, and said to give retail investors about a tenth of a
penny in better prices, on average, than they would otherwise
get on the exchanges. It is also one of the main reasons more
than 30 percent of U.S. equity trading takes place off-exchange
in the anonymous "dark", up from about 20 percent in 2007.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Special Report on payment-for-order-flow: [ID:nN16203609]
Graphic on market makers: r.reuters.com/fyr32r
Graphic on dark trading: r.reuters.com/syr32r
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The payment-for-order-flow by wholesalers and online
brokers has frustrated NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc (NDAQ.O), which have seen their market share dwindle
over the past decade. NYSE Euronext now has only 35 percent of
trading in NYSE-listed stocks, down from 80 percent in 2005.
The SEC, meanwhile, has been increasingly uncomfortable
with the growing share of dark trading as it is more difficult
to regulate.
"The vast majority of retail traders don't know that when
they're trading NYSE stocks, they're not actually trading at
the NYSE," said market structure author and expert Larry
Harris, a finance professor at University of Southern
California's Marshall School of Business.
"The NYSE's proposal is designed to try to recapture some
of that retail order flow."
GAME PLAN
The NYSE plan, which is called the Retail Liquidity
Program, was proposed last month after consultation with the
SEC. It is the latest in a long line of attempts by U.S.
exchanges to win back retail investors.
If exchanges can attract more "dumb" orders to their
market, they'll also attract more institutions and
high-frequency trading firms eager to trade against those
orders - which is potentially lucrative trading volume.
But getting the green light will take work.
There is some tough opposition to NYSE's plan, interviews
with wholesale groups and other industry players shows.
Overall, though, there is an expectation the SEC will approve
an adjusted version of the plan that would give retail
investors some sort of exemption for better exchange pricing.
Nasdaq as well as Direct Edge, a private exchange operator
that handles 10 percent of U.S. equity trading, are expected to
propose similar retail-pricing proposals, according to industry
sources familiar with the plans. BATS, another private
exchange, is expected to criticize parts of NYSE's plan, said
the sources, who requested anonymity.
The three exchanges declined to comment. The SEC declined
an interview, citing the ongoing public comment period.
A raft of letters reacting to the NYSE is expected from
brokerages, exchanges and others before the Nov. 30 public
comment deadline. The SEC, under Chairman Mary Schapiro, then
has until Dec. 16 to decide whether to back the plan or take
more time to mull it over, based on the comments.
"I would be quite surprised if the SEC were to approve this
as is," said Jamie Selway, managing director and head of
liquidity management at Investment Technology Group Inc
(ITG.N). "People have played footsie with this issue of price
discrimination ... but this would be a big step for the SEC."
In detail, here is what the NYSE wants to do:
For a one-year pilot, NYSE would create two new classes of
market participants: companies such as E*Trade, Charles Schwab
Corp (SCHW.N) or even wholesale firms that are qualified to
send bona fide retail orders to the exchange; the second is
market makers that are required to provide "potential price
improvement" to the orders in an anonymous, or dark, fashion.
Retail investors would get at least a tenth of a penny in
better prices than the best displayed bid or offer at that
moment. The NYSE has not yet said how much it will rebate
brokers that send the orders, nor how much it will charge firms
that provide the liquidity.
It all adds up to a challenge to Knight, Citadel, UBS AG
UBSN.VX, Citigroup Inc (C.N) and E*Trade's market making arm,
which are the dominant U.S. retail wholesalers. It could also
hurt "dark pool" venues, some run by banks such as Credit
Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX, where stocks are traded
anonymously.
TOUGH OPPOSITION
The NYSE proposal effectively gives some people in the
market preferential treatment over others. This is not allowed
at exchanges, though some argue that wholesalers and those
running dark pools already offer it.
Exchange rules are "not designed to permit unfair
discrimination between customers, issuers, brokers, or
dealers..." the U.S. Securities Exchange Act says.
"My broader concern," said one brokerage official, "is that
the fair access provisions that the exchanges have to abide by
are significantly weakened by this."
Joseph Mecane, NYSE Euronext's co-head of U.S. listings and
cash execution, acknowledged he is challenging fair access
provisions, but only to an extent. "What we're essentially
arguing is, by making this program only available to retail
customers, we're not unreasonably discriminating against any
class," he said.
The SEC would also have to grant the NYSE an exemption to a
rule that limits the pricing of stocks to no finer than penny
increments -- that is, General Electric Co's (GE.N) shares can
only trade hands at $15.08, not $15.085 or $15.0852.
In the end, the regulator will have to decide whether
NYSE's plan will bring enough benefit to individual traders and
to the public markets to outweigh all the concerns over
fairness, and the complaints that it will only complicate an
already complicated marketplace.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer. Editing by Martin Howell)
((jonathan.spicer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6253; Reuters
Messaging: jonathan.spicer.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: FINANCIAL REGULATION/MOMANDPOP
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.