* Rating agency may reduce "stable" outlook

* Says Eurozone needs quick resolution of debt problem

Nov 16 Fitch Ratings warned that it may reduce its "stable" rating outlook for U.S. banks because of contagion from problems in troubled European markets.

"Unless the Eurozone debt crisis is resolved in a timely and orderly manner, the broad outlook for U.S. banks will darken," Fitch said. "The risks of a negative shock are rising."

U.S. banks haven't clearly disclosed the extent of their holdings of sovereign debt of Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain, and to large banks in those nations, but U.S. banks have been reducing their direct exposure for well over a year, the rating agency said. It said net exposure appears manageable but expressed concern over the efficacy of hedges of the bank exposure through credit default swaps, it added.

On Sept. 21, Moody's Investors Service lowered debt ratings for Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N)and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on concerns that the U.S. government has become reluctant to bail out large troubled lenders. Its outlook on the bank ratings remains negative.

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz, editing by Bernard Orr)

