* Four-day retail bonanza meant to stir wary consumers

* More credit, higher wages could boost spending

* Near-term boost in consumer demand may not last

By Manuel Rueda

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 A government-engineered spending spree in Mexico has enticed shoppers out of hiding and helped fan hopes that they could help support the country's economic recovery.

Mexican officials used a holiday on Monday this week to stage an unprecedented four-day retail bonanza that they hoped would excite consumers just as 'Black Friday' -- the day after Thanksgiving -- marks the start of U.S. holiday shopping.

President Felipe Calderon promised government workers an early taste of their year-end bonus, convinced giant retailers to join in the marketing push and even brought the media along as he stepped out to buy some holiday gifts.

Mexico's economy is inching back from a deep contraction in 2009 and economists have revised down growth expectations. The central bank has held rates at a recession-level 4.5 percent for almost 2-1/2 years.

Domestic demand, which makes up about two-thirds of the country's economy, has been the missing link in the recovery so far. Private consumption growth slowed in the first half of this year.

But the services sector picked up speed in the third quarter, retail sales surprised on the upside in September and consumer confidence is growing. Economists expect next year's presidential election campaign to boost overall spending further and real wage gains are supporting purchasing power.

Shopping centers in the capital at the weekend were not scenes of retail madness as in the United States on the day after Thanksgiving, but bargain-hunters were on the prowl.

"People are looking for prices and where there are the real deals," said Ignacio Perez, a taxi driver ferrying thrifty shoppers around town.

Promotions at mega-retailers like Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX helped drive weekend sales 35 percent higher than on a normal weekend, according to industry reports, while chain stores have clocked a 4.2 percent sales increase through October this year compared with a year ago.

That buying surge means retailers with multiple locations will easily top their goal of a 2.6 percent increase in year-over-year sales in 2011, said trade group ANTAD.

Retail sales are now back at levels seen before the 2008 global financial crisis and some forms of consumer credit have expanded in kind while wages have also climbed markedly.

It is unclear how long these trends will encourage consumer spending, but many see a near-term surge in private demand.

"This all points to the notion that we could see a sustained expansion in consumption over the coming months," said Eduardo Gonzalez, economist and researcher with Banamex in Mexico City, referring to higher wages and more credit.

WAGES OUTPACE INFLATION

Mexico, long reliant on U.S. consumer demand, has recently found new export markets so its labor markets do not rise and fall according to demand from north of the border. [ID:nN1E7AJ09F]

A diversified export market is helping to shield workers, whose wage growth has outpaced inflation by more than 1 percentage point for most of the year. The factory sector has clocked a particularly impressive uptick in pay.

That trend reverses the flat or even weakening buying power of Mexican workers through the deep recession of 2009 and the recovery that started last year. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic on Mexican GDP: link.reuters.com/qas25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The increase in pay coincided with more consumer credit as financing available to buy household goods like refrigerators has reachedpre-crisis levels and credit card loans climb. Bank lending rose 12.5 percent in the year to August.

"The Mexican consumer looks like he is in better shape than he was but now he needs the economy to start going," said Jesus Canas, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Campaign spending ahead of Mexico's July presidential vote could help too. Consumption grows around 1.5 percentage points more quickly than GDP in election years, said HSBC economist Sergio Martin.

"These campaigns put more cash into the streets," said Martin, noting that political campaigns are a huge temporary employer. Mexico's electoral institute, which controls campaign spending, has a budget of more than 15 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) next year, almost 50 percent more than it spent on the 2006 poll.

LONG-TERM BOOST?

Over the longer term, many observers expect consumer spending to moderate along with economic growth, which is seen at 3.5 percent next year after 4 percent in 2011.

Consumer spending typically outpaces overall growth when an economy is in recovery and Banamex's Gonzalez says that model should hold during the current economic cycle.

At shopping centers in Mexico City, consumers gripe about inflation and stingy retailers. But others say they feel a bit wealthier this year and could open their wallets for big buys.

"The money goes further with offers like this," said Edgar Silva, a warehouse worker, as he hauled a nearly three-foot wide, flat screen TV out the door of a Sam's Club store.

"With the economy the way it is, businesses are helping us, and they are helping themselves."

($1=14.13 pesos)

(Additional reporting by Gabriela Lopez in Monterrey and Patrick Rucker in Mexico City, writing by Patrick Rucker, editing by Krista Hughes and Dan Grebler)

((patrick.rucker@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +5255-5282-7153; Reuters Messaging: patrick.rucker.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MEXICO CONSUMER/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.