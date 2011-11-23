* Four-day retail bonanza meant to stir wary consumers
By Manuel Rueda
MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 A government-engineered
spending spree in Mexico has enticed shoppers out of hiding and
helped fan hopes that they could help support the country's
economic recovery.
Mexican officials used a holiday on Monday this week to
stage an unprecedented four-day retail bonanza that they hoped
would excite consumers just as 'Black Friday' -- the day after
Thanksgiving -- marks the start of U.S. holiday shopping.
President Felipe Calderon promised government workers an
early taste of their year-end bonus, convinced giant retailers
to join in the marketing push and even brought the media along
as he stepped out to buy some holiday gifts.
Mexico's economy is inching back from a deep contraction in
2009 and economists have revised down growth expectations. The
central bank has held rates at a recession-level 4.5 percent
for almost 2-1/2 years.
Domestic demand, which makes up about two-thirds of the
country's economy, has been the missing link in the recovery so
far. Private consumption growth slowed in the first half of
this year.
But the services sector picked up speed in the third
quarter, retail sales surprised on the upside in September and
consumer confidence is growing. Economists expect next year's
presidential election campaign to boost overall spending
further and real wage gains are supporting purchasing power.
Shopping centers in the capital at the weekend were not
scenes of retail madness as in the United States on the day
after Thanksgiving, but bargain-hunters were on the prowl.
"People are looking for prices and where there are the real
deals," said Ignacio Perez, a taxi driver ferrying thrifty
shoppers around town.
Promotions at mega-retailers like Wal-Mart de Mexico
WALMEXV.MX helped drive weekend sales 35 percent higher than
on a normal weekend, according to industry reports, while chain
stores have clocked a 4.2 percent sales increase through
October this year compared with a year ago.
That buying surge means retailers with multiple locations
will easily top their goal of a 2.6 percent increase in
year-over-year sales in 2011, said trade group ANTAD.
Retail sales are now back at levels seen before the 2008
global financial crisis and some forms of consumer credit have
expanded in kind while wages have also climbed markedly.
It is unclear how long these trends will encourage consumer
spending, but many see a near-term surge in private demand.
"This all points to the notion that we could see a
sustained expansion in consumption over the coming months,"
said Eduardo Gonzalez, economist and researcher with Banamex in
Mexico City, referring to higher wages and more credit.
WAGES OUTPACE INFLATION
Mexico, long reliant on U.S. consumer demand, has recently
found new export markets so its labor markets do not rise and
fall according to demand from north of the border.
A diversified export market is helping to shield workers,
whose wage growth has outpaced inflation by more than 1
percentage point for most of the year. The factory sector has
clocked a particularly impressive uptick in pay.
That trend reverses the flat or even weakening buying power
of Mexican workers through the deep recession of 2009 and the
recovery that started last year.
The increase in pay coincided with more consumer credit as
financing available to buy household goods like refrigerators has reachedpre-crisis levels and credit card loans climb.
Bank lending rose 12.5 percent in the year to August.
"The Mexican consumer looks like he is in better shape than
he was but now he needs the economy to start going," said
Jesus Canas, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of
Dallas.
Campaign spending ahead of Mexico's July presidential vote
could help too. Consumption grows around 1.5 percentage points
more quickly than GDP in election years, said HSBC economist
Sergio Martin.
"These campaigns put more cash into the streets," said
Martin, noting that political campaigns are a huge temporary
employer. Mexico's electoral institute, which controls campaign
spending, has a budget of more than 15 billion pesos ($1.1
billion) next year, almost 50 percent more than it spent on the
2006 poll.
LONG-TERM BOOST?
Over the longer term, many observers expect consumer
spending to moderate along with economic growth, which is seen
at 3.5 percent next year after 4 percent in 2011.
Consumer spending typically outpaces overall growth when an
economy is in recovery and Banamex's Gonzalez says that model
should hold during the current economic cycle.
At shopping centers in Mexico City, consumers gripe about
inflation and stingy retailers. But others say they feel a bit
wealthier this year and could open their wallets for big buys.
"The money goes further with offers like this," said Edgar
Silva, a warehouse worker, as he hauled a nearly three-foot
wide, flat screen TV out the door of a Sam's Club store.
"With the economy the way it is, businesses are helping us,
and they are helping themselves."
