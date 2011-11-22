Nov 23
ALL TIMES IN EST/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1330: The Commerce Dept. issues Durable Goods for
October; Personal Income for October.
0830/1330: The USDA issues weekly world rice price.
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims.
1000/1500: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.
1030/1530: The Energy Information Administration issues
weekly petroleum stocks and output data.
1100/1600: The Treasury Dept. makes weekly announcement of
3- and 6-month bill sale offerings.
1200/1700: EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas
stocks.
No set time: The Association of American Railroads issues
Weekly Traffic of Major Railroads.
1300/1800: The Treasury Dept. sells 7-year notes.
After 1600/2100: ICI issues weekly money market mutual fund
data.
----------------------------------------------------------
DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]
U.S. Indicators [ECI/US]