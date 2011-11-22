NEW YORK Nov 22 A judge approved the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee for MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK, wresting control of the remains of the futures brokerage once run by Jon Corzine from its current management.

MF Global and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), one of its main lenders, had made the request for a trustee. No one has yet been named to the role.

In approving the request, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in New York also authorized JPMorgan to pledge $26 million of collateral, up from $8 million, to keep MF Global operating in bankruptcy.

A trustee is often appointed when it may serve the bankruptcy estate's best interest, or when company executives are suspected of wrongdoing.

Corzine, a former New Jersey governor and chief of Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N), has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Separately, Glenn approved the adoption of a parallel claims process for securities customers and commodities customers of MF Global's broker-dealer unit, whose liquidation is being overseen by a separate trustee, James Giddens.

James Kobak, a lawyer for Giddens, said at the hearing that the estimated $1.2 billion shortfall of commodity customer funds, first revealed on Monday and twice the prior estimate of regulators, could rise or fall.

(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)

((nicholas.p.brown@thomsonreuters.com +1 646 223 8579; Reuters Messaging: nicholas.p.brown.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MFGLOBAL/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.