* Early hours may have skewed "Black Friday" data
* Credit card borrowing may have fueled Black Friday binge
* Personal income data suggest consumers strapped for cash
* Big spending lull now possible - economists
By Brad Dorfman and Jason Lange
Nov 28 One glance at the numbers for the first
big weekend of holiday shopping and you might think Americans
are flush with cash and spending it freely.
A survey from the National Retail Federation, an industry
trade group, indicates that Americans said they spent $7.4
billion more from Thursday's Thanksgiving through Sunday this
year, compared with the same period in 2010. The news drove
retail shares sharply higher and helped the U.S. stock market
to rally.
But a deeper look at the data reveals it would be wrong to
suggest that conspicuous consumption is back in any way.
Experts warn that the report gives just a snapshot and should
not be given too much weight.
"We just wouldn't draw any firm conclusions from these
numbers," said Paul Ashworth, an economist at Capital Economics
in Toronto.
Capital Economics has crunched weekly sales numbers from
the International Council of Shopping Centers and found that
holiday seasons that start strong tend to end weak.
In other words, consumers merely bring forward spending
that they would have done later to take advantage of retailers
slashing prices for "Black Friday," the day after Thanksgiving
that marks the beginning of the shopping season.
That would not be a surprise this year, with the
unemployment rate stuck around 9 percent and wages struggling
to keep up with inflation.
The spending data from the federation, compiled in an
online survey by BIGresearch, showed that sales rose 16.4
percent overall. Inflation-adjusted hourly earnings, however,
are down 1.6 percent in the 12 months through October and other
figures indicate consumers have cut back on saving in recent
months to keep up spending. U.S. consumer spending rose at an
annual rate of 2.3 percent in the third quarter, the commerce
department has said, while a different report showed that
disposable income fell 2.1 percent over the same period.
Credit card use may well have made up the difference. A
total of 27.3 percent of consumers surveyed by America's
Research Group said they used credit cards as their main method
of purchase this weekend, up from 16.3 percent in 2010.
MasterCard (MA.N) said the number of transactions on its
cards in the 24 hours known as Black Friday increased 17
percent from 2010. But what it did not say is how many of those
transactions were made with credit cards and how many were on
debit cards.
To be sure, declines in mortgage balances may have helped
free up cash, as total consumer credit in the third quarter was
0.6 percent below the second-quarter level, the New York
Federal Reserve said on Monday. [ID:nN1E7AR0UV]
HOLIDAY ADJUSTMENT
One reason to be skeptical about the NRF data is that Black
Friday appears to be a bigger event than it was even a few
years ago. More stores participate and many opened at midnight
or even earlier - during Thanksgiving Thursday - rather than
waiting until 5 or 6 a.m. as they used to.
Those added shopping hours in peak season mean that
year-on-year comparisons will be skewed.
And it could even distort the U.S. government's measures of
retail sales over the next two months, Ashworth said.
The monthly retail sales report, which includes sales of
everything from clothing and cars to gasoline, is seasonally
adjusted to strip out regular factors such as holiday shopping.
But the government probably will not take changes in store
opening hours or shopping habits into account.
Also, extra spending on gifts might have come at the
expense of other spending, such as visits to restaurants.
"If people chose to spend more on holiday gifts but offset
that by spending less on discretionary services like
restaurants and movie tickets, the retail sales numbers will
overstate the big picture," Ian Shepherdson, chief U.S.
economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a note.
Many experts expect consumers to go into a prolonged
spending lull from now until close to Christmas, as they have
in recent years.
"I think there is going to be hangover," said independent
analyst Brian Sozzi, who follows retail stocks. "You're going
to see that fatigue with the consumer."
More data reports are already out or set to come that could
help fill in the picture on consumer spending, but they have
their own flaws.
ShopperTrak, which uses sensors in stores and malls to
measure traffic and then interprets the data for retail
clients, estimated that sales rose 6.6 percent on Black
Friday.
But that data is based on only one day, a day that has
become less important as more people shop on Thanksgiving Day
or online.
Last year, the NRF and ShopperTrak put out post-Black
Friday reports that painted vastly different pictures, with
ShopperTrak showing a 0.3 percent increase in sales for Friday
alone, while NRF showed a 9.2 percent increase in spending over
the four-day holiday period.
In the end, the results for the holiday season were in
between the two numbers, with November and December sales for
retailers up 5.2 percent, according to NRF.
On Thursday, MasterCard Advisors will release
SpendingPulse, a study that uses MasterCard payment systems
data. But MasterCard also has to rely on estimates to come up
with the non-MasterCard portion of payments.
And the data is not publicly disclosed until two days after
it is released to MasterCard clients, who include buy-side
analysts and retailers trying to understand consumer shopping
trends.
About two dozen individual retailers will put out November
sales figures this week and many will comment on Thanksgiving
weekend.
But that is also a very limited sample, which does not
include behemoths like discount behemoth Wal-Mart Stores Inc
(WMT.N) and electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N). They
happen to be two of the retailers cited as big winners this
weekend by analysts.
And even that handful of retailer reports leaves out one
big piece of information ... the extent of discounting and
whether that hurt profit margins.
If you are looking for that data, you will have to wait for
February, when most retailers report fourth-quarter financial
results.
"Black Friday strength is not particularly encouraging, as
shoppers showing a greater appetite for bargains suggests
tighter consumer budgets and greater risk to retailer margins,"
Goldman Sachs analysts said in a research note.
