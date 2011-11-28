WASHINGTON Nov 28 Some 150 websites allegedly
selling counterfeit goods including shoes, purses, sunglasses
and sports jerseys have been seized, U.S. authorities said on
Monday, coinciding with the Cyber Monday holiday shopping day.
U.S. authorities in the past few days slapped notices on
the seized websites, including www.pumaoutlets.net,
www.myjerseyshop.com, www.uggbootsclearanceoutletstores.com, in
a bid to thwart sales of the counterfeit goods.
However, authorities say they face difficulties prosecuting
the sellers of the fake goods because they are typically
overseas, predominantly in China.
"Most of the actual counterfeiters and criminals involved
are overseas and they're using the Internet as a means to
defraud consumers here without actually having to set up shop
on U.S. soil," John Morton, head of the U.S. Immigration and
Customs Enforcement agency, told reporters.
U.S. authorities made undercover purchases from the
websites in question and worked with the companies that own the
rights to the trademarks to determine the authenticity of the
products.
If the products are determined to be counterfeit, officials
obtain warrants from U.S. courts to seize the websites. The
owner of the domain name can try to contest it in court.
Last year U.S. officials seized 82 websites to coincide
with Cyber Monday, a term coined for the Monday after the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday when people return to work and make online
gift purchases on their computers in anticipation of
Christmas.
