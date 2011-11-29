Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's on Tuesday released its Standard
Poor's/Case-Shiller home price index for September
NOT SEASONALLY SEASONALLY
ADJUSTED ADJUSTED
---------------- ----------------
Sept/ Sept/
Aug Year Aug Year
Level Chng Chnge Level Chng Chng
----- ---- ---- ---- ----- -----
Composite-10 155.73 -0.4% -3.3% 153.10 0.2% -3.3%
Composite-20 141.97 -0.6% -3.6% 139.49 0.1% -3.6%
Sept/Aug Aug/July
------- --------
METRO AREA NSA SA NSA SA Y/Y
----------------------------------------------------------------
Atlanta -5.9% -4.1% -2.4% -3.0% -9.8%
Boston -0.8% -0.2% -0.1% -0.4% -1.2%
Charlotte -0.9% -0.3% -0.1% -0.2% -2.6%
Chicago -0.8% -0.2% 1.4% 0.2% -5.0%
Cleveland -1.2% 0.1% 0.3% -0.5% -3.1%
Dallas -0.6% 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% -0.8%
Denver -0.8% -0.1% 0.4% -0.3% -1.5%
Detroit -0.5% -0.5% 1.6% 0.0% 3.7%
Las Vegas -1.4% -1.8% -0.3% -0.9% -7.3%
Los Angeles -0.8% -1.0% -0.4% -0.8% -4.2%
Miami -0.7% -0.5% -0.3% -0.9% -4.0%
Minneapolis -0.9% -0.9% 0.3% -0.5% -7.4%
New York 0.1% 0.2% 0.5% -0.1% -2.6%
Phoenix -0.2% -0.4% -0.1% -0.7% -6.5%
Portland 0.1% 0.5% 0.1% -0.1% -5.7%
San Diego -0.8% -0.5% -0.2% -0.4% -5.4%
San Francisco -1.5% -0.9% -0.1% -0.7% -5.9%
Seattle -1.1% -0.8% -0.3% -0.6% -6.5%
Tampa -1.5% -1.7% 0.0% -0.4% -6.7%
Washington 1.2% 1.0% 0.6% 0.3% 1.0%
Source: Standard & Poor's