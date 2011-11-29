(For other news from Reuters Global Media Summit, click here) NEW YORK, Nov 29 Strauss Zelnick, chief executive of video game maker Take Two Interactive Software Inc <TTWO.O, took aim at Zynga, the red-hot social gaming company, on Tuesday, questioning its business model and whether investors had been given enough data ahead of a planned public offering.

"Zynga is a direct marketing company, 97 percent of which don't pay them anything, 3 percent who do," said Zelnick, referring to Zynga's user base. "They churn quite quickly and they get new customers; that is their model."

Zelnick went on to note that, unlike Zynga, Take Two gets paid for everything it makes.

San Francisco-based Zynga, which makes games FarmVille and CityVille for Facebook users, filed with regulators for a public offering this summer and is now set to kick off its investor road show. It is expected to raise around $1 billion, at a valuation of around $10 billion.

"I would argue being the No. 1 player in that space (social gaming) is complicated, which is why Zynga hasn't gone public yet because their metrics are sketchy, Zelnick said during a wide-ranging talk at the Reuters Global Media Summit on Tuesday.

With regards to the NBA, Zelnick said the end of the league's lockout last week would be good for sales of Take Two's popular NBA 2K 12 basketball game.

Despite difficult economic conditions, Zelnick said Take Two is currently hiring more creative development staff to add to is 2,200 employees around the world.

((More summit stories: [ID:nL5E7MS06V] ))

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Yinka Adegoke in New York; Editing by Peter Lauria)

((liana.baker@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6000; Reuters Messaging: liana.baker.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits Keywords: MEDIA SUMMIT/TAKETWO

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.