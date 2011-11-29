Nov 29 Corning Inc (GLW.N) slashed its fourth-quarter profit outlook and warned that a major South Korean client did not intend to honor its contracts, triggering a 14 percent share price plunge.

Corning said consolidated equity earnings are now expected to dive 30 percent this quarter versus the 5 percent decline anticipated previously, hurt also by a greater-than-expected fall in prices.

The U.S. company did not name the Korean customer, saying only that the Asian company did "not expect to honor the contract for the remainder of the quarter." Corning shares slid to $12.72 in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Edwin Chan, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((eddie.chan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 213 955 6750; eddie.chan.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CORNING/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.