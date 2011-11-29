* Shares test $5 level

* Other bank stocks mixed

Nov 29 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) shares touched a new 52-week low on Tuesday and threatened to slip below $5 amid concerns about the European debt crisis and the U.S. economy.

Shares in the No. 2 U.S. bank were down 3 percent to $5.09 in afternoon trading after falling as low as $5.03 earlier in the session. The previous 52-week low was $5.12 on Nov. 25.

Bank stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the KBW Bank Index down about 0.75 percent. Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) was off more than 6 percent, while Morgan Stanley (MS.N)fell more than 3percent.

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Regions are among the banks perceived by investors to be riskier than others, said Jason Goldberg, an analyst with Barclays Capital.

"There are risk-on days and risk-off days, and today is a risk-off day," he said.

(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; editing by John Wallace)

((rick.rothacker@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: rick.rothacker.reuters.com@reuters.net; +1 704 998 2504)) Keywords: BANKOFAMERICA/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.