Nov 30
ALL TIMES IN EST/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues Revised Q3 Non-farm
Productivity and Costs.
0830/1230: The USDA issues weekly world rice price.
1000/1500: The National Association of Realtors issues
Pending Home Sales for October.
1030/1530: The Energy Information Administration issues
weekly petroleum stocks and output data.
1500/2000: The USDA issues monthly Agricultural Prices.
1600/2100: The USDA issues Outlook for U.S. Agricultural
Trade.
----------------------------------------------------------
DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]
U.S. Indicators [ECI/US]