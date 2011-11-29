* RIM's Mobile Fusion to work on corporate iPhones, Androids
* New software may protect RIM's corporate base - analysts
* No detail on price until release; will be "competitive"
* Shares close up more than 5 pct; down 70 pct this year
(Adds details, updates shares to close; in U.S. dollars unless
noted)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Nov 29 Research In Motion RIM.TO
RIMM.TO is introducing a software tool that gives corporate
customers the option of linking employees' personal iPhones to
the BlackBerry network without compromising security.
The move, announced on Tuesday, is RIM's first tangible
acknowledgment that it has lost its iron grip on the corporate
smartphone market and must accommodate the growing preference
of workers for Apple (AAPL.O) and Google's (GOOG.O) Android
devices. Its battered shares jumped on the announcement.
"It's not an admission of guilt - it's a necessary evil,"
Suquehanna analyst Jeff Fidacaro said.
RIM's Mobile Fusion service is designed to give the
Canadian company the leading role in managing corporate
communications, whether over the BlackBerry or a rival device.
"What our enterprise customers are looking for, and the
opportunity for us, is to become the de facto platform," Alan
Panezic, RIM's vice-president for enterprise product
management, said in an interview ahead of the announcement.
Taking a first, tentative step to offer its network
services independently of its own devices, the company could
develop a fresh source of revenue to offset a shrinking market
share in handsets.
Indeed, success with the strategy could encourage RIM to
focus more and more on services rather than devices.
RIM's often-volatile stock closed 5.4 percent higher at
$17.37 on Nasdaq and up 5.5 percent at C$17.95 in Toronto. It
still down more than 70 percent this year following a string of
delayed or botched product launches, and disappointing
quarterly results.
RIM's BlackBerry was for years the preferred device for
businesses and government agencies, who treasured its encrypted
data and distributed the device to millions of workers needing
secure, round-the-clock email access.
But many workers now prefer using their own Apple and
Android-powered devices to access corporate emails, raising
security questions for corporations, which RIM hopes to address
with the new software.
"While a positive step, the larger challenges remain RIM's
need to narrow competitive gaps in its handsets," RBC Capital
Markets analyst Mike Abramsky wrote in a note to clients. He
pointed to RIM's software deficiencies and limited content and
applications available on its devices.
RIM's slice of the lucrative U.S. smartphone market fell to
9 percent in the third quarter, down from 24 percent a year
earlier, according to research firm Canalys. Globally, the
report placed RIM in fifth place, with 10 percent market share,
compared with 15 percent a year earlier.
DUE BY LATE MARCH
Mobile Fusion, due in late March, will allow corporate
information technology staff to set and monitor rules for
passwords, apps and software on a range of devices, including
Apple's iPad and iPhone, and smartphones using the Android
operating system.
A company can remotely lock or wipe a lost or stolen
device, a key selling point for security-conscious corporations
that may have been wary of shifting away from the BlackBerry.
"We will take full advantage of whatever security
capabilities are provided by the core operating system. We're
not going to hold that back in any way, shape or form," Panezic
said.
Mobile Fusion will include and extend existing BlackBerry
Enterprise Servers, or BES, behind corporate firewalls.
Panezic said the software will manage RIM's PlayBook
independently from a BlackBerry after the tablet - which has
yet to gain traction with either businesses or consumers -
receives a long-awaited software upgrade, due in February.
He declined to give any pricing details for the Fusion
service, but said it would be competitive with rivals.
"It will help stem the tide of those companies that may
have considered eliminating their BES but it won't help sell
more phones," said Gartner analyst Phillip Redman. "That's what
they really need to do."
"RATTLE SOME CAGES"
RIM has recently launched touchscreen devices using its
legacy BlackBerry operating system as it works to put the QNX
software powering the PlayBook on to a new generation of phones
from early next year.
The new software follows on from the acquisition of device
management company Ubitexx, which RIM announced in May.
[ID:nN05187236]
Smaller companies such as Good Technology, MobileIron and
BoxTone already offer device management as companies fret about
leakage of sensitive commercial information via their workers'
personal, non-BlackBerry devices.
"This will definitely rattle some cages" among firms that
filled a niche by securing and managing iPhones and other
non-BlackBerry devices for corporations, Forrester analyst
Christian Kane said.
Panezic said customers had requested a solution to handle
Apple and Android devices, but RIM would consider adding
support for other systems, such as Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Windows
Phone, if it saw enough demand.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Frank McGurty)
((alastair.sharp@reuters.com; +1 416 941 8118; Reuters
Messaging: alastair.sharp.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: RIM/
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.