BOGOTA Dec 1 Peru's Banco de Credito (CRE.LM) bought a majority stake in Colombian brokerage Correval, sources said on Thursday.

Banco de Credito bought more than half of the Colombian financial entity, said the sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

