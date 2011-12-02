Dec 2 Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) shares rose above their $20 initial public offering price on Friday.

Groupon stock slumped below $20 last month on concern about competition from rival LivingSocial and how the European debt crisis might effect overseas growth.

However, Groupon released strong early holiday sales numbers this week and executives said international growth remained strong.

(Reporting by Alistair Barr. Editing by Robert MacMillan)

