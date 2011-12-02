* Bank of America names new online banking executive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Dec 2 Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) consumer marketing executive will become the bank's new head of mobile and online banking.

Aditya Bhasin will report to co-chief operating officer David Darnell, bank spokesman Tara Burke said. He also will keep his consumer marketing position, reporting to strategy and marketing officer Anne Finucane.

Bhasin replaces David Owen, who is joining JPMorgan Chase & Co' (JPM.N) as chief financial officer of its consumer banking unit.

In his new role, Bhasin will be higher in the corporate hierarchy than Owen, who reported to Katy Knox, head of retail banking and distribution.

Bank of America's online banking website was in the spotlight this fall when customers had trouble getting access to their accounts over six days. The bank later attributed the problem to an upgrade and heavy traffic.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan shook up his management team in September when he ousted consumer banking head Joe Price and wealth management executive Sallie Krawcheck, and named Darnell and Tom Montag co-chief operating officers.

Reuters reported Owen's departure on Thursday.

