BRIEF-NewGrowth Corp announces partial call for redemption
* Called 64,625 Class B Preferred Shares, Series 3 for cash redemption on June 26, representing about 3.636% of outstanding preferred shares
Dec 5 ALL TIMES IN EST/GMT ---------------------------------------------------------- 1000/1500: The Commerce Dept. issues Factory Orders for October. 1100/1600: THe USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains, oilseeds. 1100/1600: The Treasury Dept. announces weekly sale of 4-week bills. 1130/1630: The Treasury Dept weekly sale of 3-, 6-month bills. ---------------------------------------------------------- DIARY - Federal Reserve Events U.S. Indicators
LONDON/HONG KONG June 13 U.S. plans to delay globally-agreed reforms to make banks safer after the financial crisis will throw a system of international regulatory cooperation into confusion, European Union and Asian regulatory sources said on Tuesday.