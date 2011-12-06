(For other news from the 2012 Reuters Investment outlook
By Tiziana Barghini
NEW YORK, Dec 6 A top Bank of Italy official
said on Tuesday that the European Central Bank will do what is
needed to help Europe fight a deepening economic slowdown and
the crisis in the region's sovereign debt markets.
Bank of Italy Director General Fabrizio Saccomanni, in New
York for meetings with investors, declined to comment on
specific monetary measures that the ECB could take when its
policymakers meet on Thursday.
But, he said, "we are confident that the ECB will do what
is required in the present situation, also looking at the
outlook for the European economy, which has deteriorated since
the last meeting (of the board)."
Since ECB President Mario Draghi, formerly No. 1 at Bank of
Italy, hinted that the central bank might consider some kind of
action if policy makers agree on a "fiscal compact" for the
single currency area, investors have bet on a more aggressive
monetary stance rose.
Italy's announcement of a package to reach a balanced
budget in 2013 increased speculation that some kind of easing
would be forthcoming by the ECB.
With 1.9 trillion euros in government debt, equal to around
120 percent of its gross domestic product, Italy become in
recent months the fulcrum of a deep debt crisis that raised the
prospect that the European 17-nation single currency could
fail.
Saccomanni dismissed as exaggerated the fears of a euro
zone break-up, saying that "member countries are now doing what
is required to cope with the situation."
"There is the desire to put the crisis behind us," he said
ahead of a European Union leaders' summit on Thursday and
Friday to discuss more fiscal discipline in Europe.
Saccomanni is due to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim
Geithner on Wednesday in Milan. "We would like to have
endorsement by the U.S. government about the fiscal
consolidation program ... and to see what kind of role the IMF
can provide in this field."
COST OF FUNDING WILL BE KEY
With expected gross issuance by Italy of new debt in 2012
of about 440 billion euros, it is vital both for the government
and for the country's economy to bring yields down sharply from
their 7 percent peak of a week ago.
Saccomanni, who is the Bank of Italy's second-highest
official, said whether Italy's economy grows or contracts next
year will depend on several factors, including how financial
markets react to the package of measures approved by the
government -- led by new Prime Minister Mario Monti -- on
Sunday.
Italy's government has said it sees 2012 GDP falling
between 0.4 and 0.5 percent in 2012.
Saccomanni said Italy's slowing pace of lending growth
would not lead to a credit crunch for Italian companies. "I do
not think that a credit crunch is a problem in Italy. According
to ECB surveys, there are some indications that some companies
expect a deterioration of credit conditions, but a credit
crunch is a much more severe condition."
Asked about the announcement on Monday by Standard & Poor's
that it could cut the ratings of 15 euro zone countries, he
said the ratings agency "is probably overstepping its role." He
said that the news was adding to ongoing uncertainty and
keeping some investors holding cash.
"S&P is looking at the political and psychological climate
that is now dictating the debate in Europe more than at the
fundamentals" Saccomanni said.
Saccomanni also said Italian banks have no major capital
requirements and that, according to the latest stress tests
carried out on European lenders, a further 15 billion euros was
needed, half of which was linked to Unicredit (CRDI.MI) which
has already approved a 7.5 billion-euro capital increase.
