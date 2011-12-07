Dec 7 Dec 7 Cigna Corp (CI.N) said on Wednesday it expects to reaffirm consolidated adjusted income from operations estimates for 2011, in a range of $1.385 billion to $1.445 billion.

The insurer, which is scheduled to participate in several investor meetings, said its 2011 outlook assumes break-even results for guaranteed minimum death benefits for the fourth quarter of 2011.

Cigna also said it expects to reaffirm the outlook for medical membership for full year 2011.

(Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick

