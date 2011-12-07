(Adds further comment from BNY Mellon CEO)

* BNY Mellon changing client pricing model

* Stock continues to underperform broad benchmarks

Dec 7 For Bank of New York Mellon Corp's (BK.N) smaller clients, the free ride is coming to an end.

Chief Executive Gerald Hassell said on Wednesday that the world's largest custody bank is slowly introducing a pricing model that treats small institutional clients differently from large ones.

Speaking at a Goldman Sachs financial services conference in New York, Hassell said BNY Mellon bank is working to unravel bundled services so smaller clients don't get big-client treatment for free.

"We want to make sure we get paid for those individual services and not simply bundle a variety of extra services that they happen to get for free," Hassell said.

"We are optimistic that we can really try to change the pricing paradigm of some of this business, because we just simply have to start getting paid for all of the services we deliver, and we can't simply rely on capital markets activities for profitability," he added. BNY Mellon outlined plans for a tiered pricing approach. Larger clients, such as big hedge funds, will continue to receive a high level of service and customization, while lower-tier clients receive a more standardized service with less customization.

Previously, a significant number of the bank's asset-servicing clients received the same treatment as BNY Mellon's largest, most complex clients. But the bank was receiving less than $100,000 in revenue per year on some of those smaller accounts.

BNY Mellon said it may introduce a higher minimum price for smaller clients and raise fees on selected larger clients who don't meet the bank's minimum profit threshold.

The changes may result in a small amount of client attrition and possibly a modest decline in assets under custody, the bank has said.

But Hassell is slashing costs and rejiggering customer pricing to improve margins that have been weighed down by low interest rates. Last month, the bank introduced a program to create up to $700 million in savings by 2015 through automation, improved business operations and consolidation of technology applications.

Many Wall Street analysts applauded the size of the cost savings program, but some have said it points to a larger problem.

"On the negative side, the magnitude of action required, in our opinion, is indicative of the burden of too many disparate businesses and too many systems that came from too many acquisitions over many years," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jeffrey Hopson wrote in a recent research note.

"There is obvious execution risk in terms of client disruption, corporate distraction and extended time period for payback."

Hassell promised to return capital to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks. He has said one of the best investments BNY Mellon can make is in its own stock, which is down 29 percent over the past 12 months. During that same period, the Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index .DJUSAG has dropped 17 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX has risen 2.5 percent.

Mike Mayo, an analyst at Credit Agricole Securities, said even if BNY Mellon achieves its savings target, the bank isn't showing as much benefit, given its scale, as it should.

In a research note, Mayo said BNY Mellon and Boston-based State Street Corp (STT.N) have been battling a decline in aggregate asset-servicing fees. Those fees, he said, have declined as a percentage of total assets under custody over the past decade.

(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by John Wallace)

