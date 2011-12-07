(Removes extraneous information. There are no changes to the text.)

Dec 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) expects investment banking income to be relatively flat in the fourth quarter, excluding an accounting adjustment, according to a presentation to be given by CEO Jamie Dimon.

JPMorgan's investment bank reported net income of $1.6 billion on revenue of $6.4 billion in the third quarter, helped by a $1.9 billion pre-tax gain from a so-called debit valuation adjustment.

The largest U.S. bank also said it has the ability to repurchase $950 million of its own shares, under an authority previously approved by the Federal Reserve.

Dimon is scheduled to speak this afternoon at the Goldman Sachs financial services conference in New York. The bank released Dimon's presentation slides ahead of his remarks.

