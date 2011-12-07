Dec 7 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday denied a report in Japan's Nikkei newspaper that the Group of 20 nations were planning to assemble a $600 billion IMF lending facility that could be used to bolster euro zone countries. "There has been no such discussion with the IMF," an IMF spokesman said in response to the Nikkei report.

Separately, a G20 official also said the report was untrue.

