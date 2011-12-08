* Wachovia rigged at last 48 bond transactions - SEC

* Took place before Wells Fargo acquired bank

* Banks have paid $673 million in bid-rigging probe

By Rick Rothacker

Dec 8 Wachovia Bank, owned by Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) , agreed to pay $148 million in a settlement with state and federal authorities over allegations of bid-rigging and other abuses in the municipal bond derivatives market.

Wachovia rigged at least 48 municipal bond reinvestment transactions in 25 states and Puerto Rico, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement announcing the pact on Thursday. The SEC said Wachovia agreed to the settlement without admitting or denying the allegations.

Wells Fargo joins JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) UBS AG UBSN.VX and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) in settling with the government in a wide-ranging investigation that has netted $673 million in penalties and restitution.

Municipal bond derivatives are contracts used to reinvest proceeds of bond sales until the funds are needed or to hedge interest-rate risk.

Wachovia engaged in fraudulent bidding for these contracts from at least 1997 to 2005, according to the SEC's complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey.

The bank won these contracts by obtaining information from bidding agents about competing bids and through "set-ups" in which bidding agents deliberately obtained non-winning bids, the SEC said. Wachovia also helped other bidders by deliberately submitting low bids, the agency said.

"Wachovia won bids by playing an elaborate game of 'you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours,' rather than engaging in legitimate competition to win municipalities' business," said Robert Khuzami, director of the SEC's enforcement division, in a statement.

Wells Fargo said in a statement the underlying transactions involved employees who are no longer with the firm. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo acquired Charlotte, North Carolina-based Wachovia in 2008 at the peak of the financial crisis.

The SEC on Thursday did not file any charges against individuals associated with Wachovia.

In addition to the SEC, Wachovia reached agreements with the U.S. Justice Department, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Internal Revenue Service and 26 state attorneys general. The settlement needs court approval.

In November, Wells Fargo disclosed that it had also agreed to pay $37 million to resolve civil lawsuits brought by municipalities.

Separately, the SEC said on Thursday that former Bank of America vice president Dean Pinard had agreed to pay $40,000 to settle charges of improper bid-rigging practices. He neither admitted nor denied the SEC's findings.

