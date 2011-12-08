* $1.8 bln commitment adds to $700 mln in last 12 months

* Break on fees for $1.5 bln managed accounts -source

Dec 8 Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) said on Thursday that New Jersey's public pension fund plans to invest a total of $2.5 billion in its funds, making it the largest single-year commitment in the private equity group's history.

The New Jersey Division of Investment, which manages the $66.2 billion pension fund, is to invest $1.8 billion across Blackstone's investment businesses, bringing its total commitment in Blackstone over the last year to $2.5 billion.

The move is the latest bid among the major buyout houses to boost their assets under management by offering to manage large amounts of capital across different asset classes in exchange for more attractive investment terms.

Blackstone's rivals KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) and Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) raised the "mega-mandate" stakes last month by announcing they would manage $3 billion each on behalf of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. [ID:nN1E7A61T2]

New Jersey's investment is to be split between $1 billion allocated to existing Blackstone funds and $1.5 billion in tailor-made products, not covered by existing offerings, in order to tap opportunities in global market dislocations.

A source familiar with the agreement said New Jersey would a get better deal on fees on the $1.5 billion custom managed accounts, but not on the existing funds where $1 billion will be invested.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)

((greg.roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BLACKSTONE/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.