Dec 9 Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen said he is not interested in the chief executive job at Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) , the Internet company that is currently fielding investment offers from various firms.

Yahoo fired its CEO Carol Bartz in September and its board of directors launched a strategic review of the company.

Andreessen Horowitz, the venture capital firm co-founded by Andreessen, has partnered with private equity firm Silver Lake Partners and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) in a bid to make a minority investment in Yahoo, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In a post on his blog on Friday though, Andreessen refuted media reports that he, or partner Jeff Jordan, might take the CEO job at Yahoo as part of the deal.

"To be crystal clear, neither Jeff, nor I, nor any of our partners at Andreessen Horowitz, are in the running for, or would accept, any operating role at Yahoo, including CEO, acting CEO, chairman or executive chairman," Andreessen wrote.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

