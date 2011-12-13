* CEO Kennedy: "No conversations" about leaving UTI
* Sign of patience amid slipping assets at leaderless unit
By Ross Kerber and Nishant Kumar
Dec 13 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW.O)
has not discussed leaving its UTI Asset Management Co.
joint-venture in India despite a drawn-out search for a new
leader there, the chief executive of the Baltimore company said.
"We've had no conversations at all about moving on from our
investment in UTI," said James Kennedy, T. Rowe Price CEO, via
email on Tuesday. "We take the long-term point of view."
Kennedy's message shows his patience with the mixed record
of UTI, in which T. Rowe invested $140 million about two years
ago to acquire about a quarter of the business. The remainder is
owned by four state-run financial institutions.
Though meant as a beachhead into the lucrative local market,
the joint venture came under strain in February when then-UTI
Chairman U.K. Sinha left to head India's securities regulator. A
search for a replacement has since dragged on amid reports of
tensions between the owners.
Kennedy did not give many details but made clear his company
is not looking for a squabble.
"We continue to have faith in the people of UTI, in the
board-led search process, and in the intentions of our fellow
shareholders. And we continue to do our best to serve the
clients of UTI," Kennedy said in the e-mail.
A UTI spokesman did not immediately respond to a message.
Indian press reports have flagged the possibility of T. Rowe
Price leaving amid a dispute over the search for Sinha's
replacement.
The tension reportedly pits a government-backed candidate to
be UTI's next leader, Jitesh Khosla, against another individual
picked by an executive search firm. UTI's other owners include
State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, and
Life Insurance Corporation of India.
Absent a leader, UTI's average assets slipped to $12.3
billion, down 7 percent from the March quarter, according to
data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Industry
assets rose 2 percent in the same period, in contrast.
T. Rowe is just one of a number of U.S. fund firms looking
to expand overseas as the flow of new money from American
investors slows under the stress of a weak economy and volatile
stock markets.
As the oldest firm in Asia's fourth-largest mutual fund
industry, UTI would seem a good fit for T. Rowe. UTI has one of
India's biggest distribution networks. It also sells a product
that allows low-income customers to invest 200 rupees (about $4)
a month.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Nishant Kumar in Hong
Kong)
