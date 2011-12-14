* Oracle must pay nonresident employees overtime
* Does not apply to overtime work outside California
By Terry Baynes
Dec 13 A federal appeals court on Tuesday
revived a class-action lawsuit against Oracle Corp ORCL.O,
basing its ruling on a state court decision that employers in
California must pay nonresident workers for overtime work
performed in the state.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit reversed a
federal district court ruling in favor of Oracle. Under the
California's wage and hour laws, the appellate court found,
Oracle could be liable for unpaid wages if it did not compensate
out-of-state computer trainers for overtime work performed in
the state.
Oracle employees who were residents of Arizona and Colorado
had sued the company for not paying them overtime for work
performed in California. The trial judge granted summary
judgment in Oracle's favor.
On appeal, the 9th Circuit asked the California Supreme
Court to provide guidance on whether the California labor code
applies to nonresident employees when they perform work in the
state. In June, the California high court ruled that it did,
finding that not applying California law would encourage
employers to substitute lower-paid temporary employees from
other states for California employees.
"The 9th Circuit agreed with the Supreme Court's common
sense analysis: If you're a business in California, you will
have to comply with California's overtime laws. You can't treat
people differently because they live in a different state," said
Charles Russell, a lawyer for the employees.
Employment lawyers and business groups argued the ruling
would drive business away from California, reduce business
travel and lead to a spike in wage-and-hour lawsuits against
companies doing business in the state. Such fears have not
materialized, Russell said.
Oracle lawyer Stephen Berry did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
While reviving the bulk of the employees' claims, the 9th
Circuit rejected their argument that California laws should
apply to overtime work performed outside of California under the
facts of the case.
The 9th Circuit sent the case back down to the district
court for further proceedings.
(Reporting by Terry Baynes; Editing by Eileen Daspin and Steve
Orlofsky)
