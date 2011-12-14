LOS ANGELES -

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 The actors of civil rights drama "The Help" and and silent-era movie "The Artist" were among the top nominees for Screen Actors Guild film awards on Wednesday with both films' casts landing a nod for best ensemble.

Joining them among the nominees for best cast in a film were the actors and actresses of comedy "Bridesmaids," drama "The Descendants, and director Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris."

The Screen Actors Guild, or SAG, awards are among the most-watched honors during Hollywood's film awards season, leading up to the Oscars in February, because actors make up one of the largest voting groups for Oscars.

For best actor in a movie, SAG voters nominated Brad Pitt in "Moneyball," George Clooney with "The Descendants," Leonardo DiCaprio for "J. Edgar Hoover," Jean Dujardin in "The Artist" and Demain Bichir for "A Better Life."

Best film actress nominees were Glenn Close for "Albert Nobbs," Viola Davis in "The Help," Meryl Streep with "The Iron Lady," "Tilda Swinton" in "We Need to Talk About Kevin" and Michelle Williams for "My Week with Marilyn."

The SAG Awards will be given out in Los Angeles on January 29, and televised on cable TV networks TNT and TBS.

