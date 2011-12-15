BEVERLY HILLS Dec 15 Silent movie "The Artist" painted a pretty picture at the Golden Globe nominations on Thursday, leading all movies with six nods overall including best film comedy or musical.

Following "The Artist" among top nominees for the Hollywood awards were "The Descendants," starring George Clooney as a man struggling to keep his family together, and civil rights movie "The Help" with five nods each, including both in the key category of best film drama.

Joining "Descendants" and "The Help" among the films vying for top drama were four movies, "Hugo," "Moneyball," "War Horse" and "The Ides of March."

The Golden Globe Awards, which are given out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are among the most widely-watched honors programs leading up to the Oscars in February.

