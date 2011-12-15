By Alistair Barr

Dec 15 Eventbrite said on Thursday it hired former Google Inc (GOOG.O) executive Stephanie Hannon to lead the company's international expansion.

Eventbrite, a fast-growing online organizer of conferences and other events, opened a London office in October and more recently launched websites in Canada and Ireland.

In coming months, the company will roll out versions of its website in Spanish, French and Canadian French.

Hannon, who joins Eventbrite as vice president of international, helped launch Google Maps in more than 20 countries, launched Gmail in 35 languages and built the initial version of Google Apps, Eventbrite noted.

Eventbrite has focused on the United States so far, but the company's service is already used by lots of people outside the country. The company says it has organized events in 147 countries.

Kevin Hartz, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who runs Eventbrite with his wife, Julia Hartz, said some other start-up Web companies he was involved with, such as Friendster, saw early international adoption as a problem.

This time, Hartz is trying to embrace the trend. He's tapping the experience of Tiger Global, a hedge fund firm that is one of Eventbrite's main investors and has backed several overseas Internet companies, including Flipkart in India and Dangdang DANG.N in China.

