By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is famous for
relying on low-cost Asian manufacturers to both source and
assemble its popular gadgets, but the consumer device giant
recently started receiving a critical component in its iPad and
iPhones from closer to home - Texas.
The A5 processor - the brain in the iPhone 4S and iPad 2 -
is now made in a sprawling 1.6 million square feet factory in
Austin owned by Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics
(005930.KS), according to people familiar with the operation.
One of the few major components to be sourced from within
the United States, the A5 processor is built by Samsung in a
newly constructed $3.6 billion non-memory chip production line
that reached full production in early December.
Nearly all of the output of the non-memory chip production
from the factory - which is the size of about nine football
fields - is dedicated to producing Apple chips, one of the
people said. Samsung also produces NAND flash memory chips in
Austin.
The South Korean giant began supplying the A5 processors to
Apple this year from the Austin plant, the people said.
Apple declined to comment, saying it does not detail
supplier relationships. A Samsung spokeswoman declined to
comment on its customers and the specification of the chips made
in its Austin plant.
But she said the company expanded the Austin factory to
include a production line to make logic chips. The A5 is one
such chip.
The powerful A5 processor, which uses technology licensed
from Britain's ARM Holdings ARM.L, is designed by Apple in
California.
The A5 chip debuted in Apple's iPad 2 in March and now also
powers the new iPhone 4S. The 120 square millimeter chip is
twice as fast as its predecessor, the A4, which is also made by
Samsung, according to reports from teardown firms that have
taken Apple's devices apart.
TEXAS APPLE
Apart from Austin, Samsung has only one other non-memory
logic chip factory, in South Korea.
Apple relies on its main contract manufacturer for gadgets,
Foxconn, to assemble them, mainly in its factories in China and
Taiwan.
The roaring success of both the iPad and iPhone has helped
the city of Austin, where Freescale Semiconductor FSL.N is
based and other chip companies, like ARM, Intel (INTC.O) and
Advanced Micro Devices AMD.N, also have operations.
Semiconductor companies are attracted to Austin because of a
steady supply of educated employees from the University of
Texas' engineering school.
Samsung has added about 1,100 jobs to support the new
non-memory chip production in the factory, which produces 40,000
silicon wafers every month, a Samsung spokeswoman said.
The rest of Samsung's total 2,400 employees in Austin work
in its NAND flash memory factory by the logic chip factory, she
added.
The Korean company, which began the U.S. plant in 1996 to
make its NAND flash memory chips, continues to produce them
there in addition to the A5.
Samsung's factory is the largest foreign investment in Texas
with a total investment of about $9 billion, according to Austin
Chamber of Commerce.
Austin is also home to an Apple customer call center that
deals with customer complaints in North America, Apple's biggest
market. The Cupertino company employs thousands in that
facility, who deal with calls ranging from complaints to
support.
While Apple is one of Samsung's largest customers, both are
arch-rivals in the smartphone and tablet marketplace. The two
companies are also locked in an acrimonious patent infringement
battle that spans multiple countries and products.
Keywords: APPLE/SAMSUNG
