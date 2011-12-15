* Q4 EPS $0.67 Street view $0.60

Dec 15 Software maker Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) released quarterly results that beat Wall Street projections, sending its shares up 3 percent.

The positive surprise came a month after the company announced plans to lay off 7 percent of its staff as it cut back on investment in some products and halted development of its Flash Player for mobile browsers, surrendering in a long-running war with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) over emerging Web standards. The world's biggest maker of design software posted a profit, excluding items, of 67 cents per share for the fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 2. That beat the average forecast of 60 cents. Quarterly revenue rose 14 percent from a year earlier to $1.15 bln, ahead of beat the average forecast of $1.09 billion. Shares of Adobe closed at $26.46 on Nasdaq and rose 3 percent to $27.26 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Chang)

