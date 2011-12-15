NEW YORK - Dec 15 Imprisoned swindler Bernard Madoff's former firm's controller is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges under a cooperation agreement with the government, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

A letter filed with a Manhattan federal court judge said that Enrica Cotellessa-Pitz, the former Controller of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, will admit to charges of conspiring to falsify firm records, creating false documents about tax audits and making false filings with the market regulator.

Cotellessa-Pitz is the latest of 10 former Madoff employees to be criminally charged with helping the once-respected financier run a decades-long investment fraud that amounted to tens of billions of dollars. Five of those defendants are cooperating with the government's investigation and five are contesting the charges.

Thursday's letter by prosecutors Lisa Baroni and Julian Moore to U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said the former controller would plead guilty in court on Monday.

Cotellessa-Pitz's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

The massive Madoff fraud was revealed in December 2008 when he ran out of money to meet redemption requests and confessed to authorities. He is serving a 150-year prison sentence.

The case is USA v Enrica Cotellessa-Pitz, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 10-228.

(Reporting by Grant McCool; Editing by Richard Chang)

((grant.mccool@thomsonreuters.com; +1-212-393-9461; Reuters Messaging: grant.mccool.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MADOFF/PLEA

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.